225 people saved by Cork lifeboats last year

Two hundred and twenty-five people were brought to safety by the Cork RNLI last year.

The lifeboat stations in Cork — Youghal, Ballycotton, Crosshaven, Kinsale, Courtmacsherry, Union Hall, Baltimore, and Castletownbere — collectively responded to 152 incidents in 2021.

This year, The Irish Coast Guard and RNLI have been tasked to 1,100 incidents nationally. The Coast Guard co-ordinated the response to 1,500 incidents, including inland, coastal, and offshore, with volunteer units attending 1,100 incidents.

Minister for Transport Hildegarde Naughton thanked all the search-and-rescue services, particularly volunteers, and also urged the public to be aware of the importance of water safety.

“So far this year, the Coast Guard has co-ordinated the response to 1,500 incidents, including inland, coastal, and offshore.

"As an example of this work, in a mission involving Coast Guard helicopters and an RNLI lifeboat, a lone yachtsman was recovered from an overturned yacht some 70 miles off the coast of Baltimore.

“Coast Guard and RNLI personnel have responded to several incidents involving people becoming isolated on coastal areas with which they were not familiar. Volunteer Coast Guard and RNLI units have been tasked to over 1,100 incidents so far this year. Remember, all of these services, including our Coast Guard helicopter service, are on duty round the clock.”

The minister was speaking on World Drowning Prevention Day and said too many people have suffered

“We all have a role to play, be it on the water or on the coast, in practising some basic safety measures,” she said.

Speaking on behalf on the RNLI in Cork, a spokesperson said it had been a busy year. “Overall, our volunteer crews saw a 30% increase in the amount of people rescued on the previous year. The types of callouts we receive can vary depending on time of year and location, so our lifeboat crews have to train to be ready for every type of callout.”

They highlighted the growing popularity of water sports and asked people to consider equipment and safety measures.

“Water sports have become an increasingly popular pastime and while it’s great to see more people enjoying the beautiful coastline, a little bit of thought about what type of equipment you need, and what to do if you get into trouble, could avert a tragedy down the line.”

The RNLI also said the partnership with the GAA has alerted a larger audience about water safety. “We need to have these conversations and make sure we are all aware of the risks.”