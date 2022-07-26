Cork-based beekeepers sign €3m deal with Lidl Ireland

CORK-based award-winning beekeepers, Healy’s Honey have secured a worth €3 million deal with Lidl Ireland.

This new deal will continue to bring their deliciously sweet honey products to Lidl stores across the island of Ireland.

Healy’s Honey was founded by Patrick Healy more than 40 years ago. Mr Healy was a keen beekeeper who cultivated his hobby into a successful business. The company has since thrived and continues the long-standing traditions and values set by him three generations ago, with excellence in quality remaining a primary focus.

Healy’s Honey works with fellow beekeepers worldwide to blend unique and distinctive honeys that have won many Great Taste Awards. Some of these unique blends include orange blossom, eucalyptus, clover and acacia. At the heart of the business is the value placed on quality and ensuring customers can experience their award-winning range.

Highgate Fayre Organic Honey, Raw Honeycomb, and Healy’s Honey Acacia Honey are just a few of the delicious products in Healy’s Honey’s growing range available in Lidl stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Con Healy, director at Healy’s Honey; Claire Mulrennan, buyer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, and Martin Ormonde, export sales executive at Healy’s Honey, as the Cork company signs a deal with Lidl. Picture: Keith Arkins Media

Welcoming the contract extension, Con Healy, director at Healy’s Honey said: “Lidl has been a long-standing partner of ours since 2010 and the support we have received from their team over the years has provided us with a huge opportunity to place our products in the homes of Lidl customers across the country. We strive to provide the best quality produce we can offer to our customers and working with Lidl means we can continue to innovate and create new products for our loyal customers to enjoy.”

Following the success of Healy’s Honey with Lidl’s customers, the retailer confirmed the new deal worth more than €3 million.

This new deal has had a significantly positive impact on their operations, with the beekeeper delivering premium products at market-leading value.

Commenting on the new deal Claire Mulrennan, buyer with Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to be part of Healy’s Honey’s journey while they create a premium product, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to place their product on our shelves across the island of Ireland.”