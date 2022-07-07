Cork bakery signs €6m deal with Lidl

A Cork bakery has secured a €6m deal with a major supermarket chain.

Hassetts Bakery, based in Cork has signed a two-year deal with Lidl Ireland, supplying their 175 stores in Ireland with a chilled cake and dessert range.

The Rachel H’s range created by Hassetts is exclusively available in Lidl stores nationwide now as part of their everyday listed range.

The new exclusive deal will see the addition of four chilled cakes to Lidl stores nationwide, these will include: Rachel Hs Vanilla & Custard Slice, Rachel H's Coffee Cream Slice, Rachel H's Jam & Cream Donut and Rachel H's Chocolate Cream Éclair.

Commenting on the new deal and the ongoing partnership with Hassetts, Stephanie Walsh, Senior Buyer, Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said:

“At Lidl, more than ever we are committed to investing in local partners and are delighted to sign this new deal with Hassetts. The quality and taste of their products is a true testament to their passion to provide the best handcrafted confectionary on a daily basis.”

Pictured are Michael Hassett, Owner, Hassetts Bakery; Noreen Foley, Business Manager, Hassetts Bakery; and Stephanie Walsh, Senior Buyer, Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland. Pic: Keith Arkins Medi

Established in 1984, founder Michael Hassett developed a passion for baking during his time working across Europe in the early 1980s. On returning to Ireland, Michael started his own wholesale bakery in Douglas, Cork. Such was the demand for Hassett’s artisan bread and confectionary, made using best of local ingredients, by 1988 Michael opened up his own shop, and seven years later, he expanded into the nearby town of Carrigaline.

Hassett’s first connected with Lidl in 2020 supplying a Handcrafted Vanilla Gateau, securing the bakeries first major retail contract. A family run business to this day, through the ongoing relationship with Lidl the supermarket giant has propelled the confectionary range to homes throughout Ireland. The bakery has seen consistent growth through the demand for their quality products and has increased its work force by an additional eight staff.

Welcoming the multimillion contract Noreen Foley, Business Manager, Hassetts Bakery said:

“We look forward to developing this partnership into the future and have a variety of exciting new seasonal products in the pipeline.”