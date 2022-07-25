Concerns pricing of new affordable homes in Cork remains 'out of reach for a lot of people'

Clancy & Lyonshall Limited, in partnership with Cork City Council, published details of the Newton Heights development on Boherboy Road, Lotamore, in recent days.
Two-bedroom houses are being made available for purchase from €217,500 and three-bedroom houses from €243,000.
Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng said he has concerns around the pricing of the units.
“Affordable housing is badly needed. The market is broken. Huge amounts of people are locked out of home ownership.
“With this in mind, it’s essential that the affordable housing scheme is truly affordable.
“I have a concern that the prices announced for the Boherboy scheme are in line with market rates and in some instances, housing of a similar nature nearby is advertised at a lower price on Daft.ie currently,” Mr Ryng said.
Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn also said he believes the pricing of the units is “over the top and too high”.