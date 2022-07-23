Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Planning granted for controversial housing development in Blarney

Speaking to The Echo, local resident Denis O’Donovan, who is the treasurer of the Sunberry Residents Group, said while residents have “never been against houses on this site”, infrastructure in the area is “completely inadequate” to cope with the increased volume of cars the development is likely to generate, and said the approval of the development is “very disappointing”.
Planning granted for controversial housing development in Blarney

CGI of a section of the proposed development at Monacnapa, Blarney which has been granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála, subject to 29 conditions.

Amy Nolan

Plans for a controversial housing development at a greenfield site in Blarney have been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

The strategic housing development (SHD) application, lodged earlier this year by Eoin Sheehan, sought permission for 143 residential units comprising 105 houses and 38 apartments, as well as a creche at a site currently used for agricultural purposes in Monacnapa.

However, An Bord Pleanála has stipulated in one of the conditions attached to its approval of the development that the two apartment blocks must be omitted.

In making its decision, the board ruled that, subject to compliance with the 29 conditions attached, the proposed development “would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity, would be appropriate in context of surrounding uses, and would otherwise be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety and convenience”.

One condition states that proposed apartment blocks must be omitted and any proposed development of that portion of the site for residential use “shall be the subject of a separate application for planning permission”.

In justifying this condition, the board said it considered that “the proposed internal layout and associated aspect of apartment numbers 2,7,12,17, 22, and 27, and the positioning of the blocks proximate to the southern boundary of the site, would lead to a substandard form of residential amenity for future occupants”.

The site is accessed off an existing access road which services Sunberry Heights/Sunberry Drive housing estate to the east of the subject site.

The application proposed some works to the access, including the widening of the footpath at the junction with the Blarney Relief Road (R617), raised platforms, security barriers and fencing as necessary, road markings, and road resurfacing.

Speaking to The Echo, local resident Denis O’Donovan, who is the treasurer of the Sunberry Residents Group, said while residents have “never been against houses on this site”, infrastructure in the area is “completely inadequate” to cope with the increased volume of cars the development is likely to generate, and said the approval of the development is “very disappointing”.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said he and his party colleague, Kenneth Collins, had previously met with residents who voiced their opposition to the plans.

“On the same site there had been a number of applications or proposals previously which were either withdrawn or didn’t get planning,” he said.

“I know the residents are looking at their options now in terms of this being granted.

“Their concerns are basically that it’s a very narrow road through Sunberry estate to access where the houses would be built. There are some concerns about traffic as well.

“You’d like to welcome housing but it does have to come with the adequate infrastructure and take on board local residents [concerns].”

Read More

Developers return with new plans for large scale residential development in Blarney 

More in this section

Crewman requiring hospitalisation airlifted off fishing vessel operating off the coast of Cork Crewman requiring hospitalisation airlifted off fishing vessel operating off the coast of Cork
Rally to take place in Cork city today to highlight water services workers’ concerns with Irish Water Rally to take place in Cork city today to highlight water services workers’ concerns with Irish Water
Cork man arrested and charged with violent disorder after flying in from UK Cork man arrested and charged with violent disorder after flying in from UK
#housingblarney
Irish Water announces overnight outage in Cork due to treatment plan issue

Irish Water announces overnight outage in Cork due to treatment plan issue

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more