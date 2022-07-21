Planning refused for crematorium at site of former Cork hotel

AN BORD PLEANÁLA has refused planning permission to build a new crematorium on the site of a former hotel in North Cork.

The developers, Classic Lodges, were initially refused permission by both Cork County Council and An Bord Pleanála for a similar development on a 2.7-hectare site on the N72 Mallow-Killarney road at Dromcummer Beg in Kanturk in 2020.

The latest proposed development sought to construct a crematorium building, with 55 car-parking spaces and a bus-parking space.

The proposed development also sought seating for a congregation of 40 to 50 people.

An Bord Pleanála cited environmental and road safety concerns as reasons for rejecting plans for the development of a crematorium on the site of the former hotel in Kanturk.

In its latest ruling, the board said there was a lack of up-to-date baseline data and a need for further environmental assessments, which meant it could not conclude that the proposed crematorium would not adversely affect the integrity of the Blackwater River Special Area of Conservation.

“The board is not in a position to conclude that the proposed development individually, or in combination with other plans or projects, would not adversely affect the integrity of European Site the Blackwater River (Cork/Waterford) Special Area of Conservation.”

The board also said the location of the crematorium on the N72 would adversely affect the road’s operating efficiency.

“The siting of the proposed crematorium on the subject site would adversely affect the road’s operating efficiency and prejudice its strategic traffic function,” it stated. “The proposed development would be contrary to the principles of good traffic management, would adversely affect the use of a national road, and would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

A total of 46 third-party submissions were made in relation to the project as local residents raised several concerns in relation to traffic, air pollution, the proximity of houses to the site, environmental impacts, pollution of the River Blackwater, and risk to farming and agriculture.

They also expressed their belief that a hotel would be more beneficial in terms of jobs and the economy.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland was among a number of bodies that also objected to the plans.

TII said the proposed development would adversely affect the operation and safety of the national road network.