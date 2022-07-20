Baltimore RNLI tasked to provide to medical evacuation in West Cork

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 22:33

Baltimore RNLI has responded to three call outs in five days.
The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat leaving the station on a shout earlier this year. Image: RNLI/Micheal Cottrell.

Crews from Baltimore RNLI were tasked to provide a medical evacuation earlier this afternoon from Cape Clear Island in West Cork.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 4.25pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a man on the island.

The crew arrived at North Harbour in Cape Clear Island at 4.50pm and transferred the casualty onboard the lifeboat. 

They departed Cape Clear Island at 5.03pm and returned to the station in Baltimore arriving at 5.35pm. From here, the casualty was then handed over to the care of HSE Ambulance crew.

There were five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat; Coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Nigel Kehoe and crew members Emma Lupton, Emma Geary and Don O’Donovan.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said that conditions during the call out were calm with a north to north westerly force 3 wind and a slight sea swell.

Speaking following the call-out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said that the lifeboat has responded to a number of call-outs in recent days.

“It has been a busy few days for Baltimore Lifeboat with three calls in the last five days. On 16 July the all-weather lifeboat assisted a yacht with two people on board that was in difficulty close to rocks off the eastern side of Cape Clear Island. Last night the all-weather lifeboat rescued a lone sailor 70 miles south of Baltimore after his catamaran capsized during a race.

“We are grateful to the crews of both our all-weather lifeboat and our inshore lifeboat who are always ready to answer their pagers as soon as required. Please remember, if you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112."

