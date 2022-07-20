Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 17:21

RNLI rescue in West Cork for lone sailor on capsized yacht 

Baltimore RNLI responded to the incident following a request from the Coast Guard.
The sailor was single handedly managing a caramaran when his yacht capsized, around 70 miles off the coast of Baltimore.

Roisin Burke

A lone sailor was rescued in West Cork on Tuesday, by the RNLI, while taking part in a race.

The sailor was single-handedly managing a catamaran when his yacht capsized, around 70 miles off the coast of Baltimore.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 5.50pm and they arrived at the casuality vessel at 9.08pm.

The sailor was on the upturned hull of the catamaran in which he had been racing in single handedly. The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 was also on scene.

Due to the conditions at sea, the RNLI team, led by Coxswain Aidan Bushe, decided the best course of action was to launch their small inflatable Y-Boat from the all-weather lifeboat with two RNLI crew members on board.

Brendan Cottrell and Brian McSweeney were able to manoervre the Y-Boat alongside the casualty vessel to rescue the sailor from the upturned hull.

RNLI crew members assisted the sailor up on to the lifeboat from the Y-Boat and Rescue 117 winched the casualty from the lifeboat into the helicopter.

Baltimore RNLI crew members recovered their Y-Boat and the lifeboat made its way back to Baltimore, arriving back at the station at 1.30am.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Coxswain Aidan Bushe, Mechanic Nigel Kehoe and crew members Brendan Cottrell, Eoin Ryan, Brian McSweeney, Jim Griffiths and Emma Lupton.

Conditions at sea during the call were challenging with a north to north westerly force 6-7 wind and a 3 to 4m sea swell.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: "This is a great example of a joint-agency rescue working together under difficult conditions to save a life. We wish the sailor a speedy recovery and thank our colleagues in the Irish Coast Guard for all assistance provided during this callout. Please remember, if you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."

