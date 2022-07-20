Concerns about ‘traffic challenges’ at proposed development site in Cork city 

The need to address traffic issues at a site for proposed development in Mahon has been highlighted.

Plans for hundreds of new homes, offices, and a crèche have been mooted for the Mahon area. Hibernia Star Limited has lodged a planning application with An Bord Pleanála seeking 10-year permission for a strategic housing development (SHD) at Jacob’s Island, Ballinure, Mahon.

The development would consist of 489 apartments, a 381 sqm crèche, and 4,112 sqm of office space in five blocks of up to eight storeys.

The residential units would be made up of one studio, 161 one-bedroom apartments, and 327 two-bedroom apartments.

Speaking to The Echo, Independent Councillor Kieran McCarthy said: “Housing is always welcome, but the plan is to put in over 400 units onto a site on Jacob’s Island, which already has very poor access and significant traffic challenges.”

Mr McCarthy highlighted the need for increased sustainability and future-proofing of any such plans for the area.

“It’s a plan I will be making a submission to and would call on existing residents in Jacob’s Island to come up to speed with it and make a submission, if they deem necessary,” he added.

The development would also contain internal resident amenity spaces and external communal amenity spaces.

The design statement submitted with the application notes that Jacob’s Island has several phases of completed residential development, as well as planning permission for 437 apartments in six blocks, ranging in height from six to 25 storeys.

It says the subject site forms part of the demesne for Lakeland House, once owned by the Crawford family of the Beamish and Crawford brewery.

An Bord Pleanála is to make a decision on the SHD application by October 17.