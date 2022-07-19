Plans approved for almost 200 apartments in Cork suburb

A RESIDENTIAL scheme set to deliver almost 200 apartments on a site adjacent to Telus International, formerly Voxpro, in Mahon has been granted conditional planning permission.

In May last year, Clyde Real Estate Cork Limited lodged an application with Cork City Council seeking permission to demolish an existing geodesic dome at the site to develop 204 apartments across three blocks.

The application also sought permission for the construction of a crèche facility, communal amenity rooms, plant rooms, lobby areas, outdoor amenity spaces, car parking and indoor bicycle parking spaces as well as associated bin storage.

Access to the development will be via the existing vehicular access onto the Loughmahon Link Road/R852 to the west.

The existing southernmost vehicular access is to be removed.

Cork City Council sought further information before making a decision on the proposed development which resulted in a number of changes to the scheme.

These revisions have included a reduction in the number of apartments from 204 to 196 across two blocks rather than three.

These apartments will be made up of 90 one-bed units, 69 two-bed units and 37 three-bed units.

Changes were also made to the parking arrangements at the council's request.

The majority of the originally proposed surface parking is to be consolidated under a landscaped podium in one of the blocks, with the remaining street parking designated for visitors and for the crèche.

The applicants attest that this change, along with the removal of one of the apartment blocks, will result in improved public open spaces.

Cork City Council's approval of the development is subject to 36 conditions.

One condition stipulates that the development must provide a minimum of 442 bicycle parking spaces and a maximum of 74 car parking spaces, inclusive of three disabled parking spaces and three EV charging spaces.