People of Cork reminded to keep cool and stay hydrated in high temperatures

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) is reminding people of ways to avoid feelings of heat stress, heat exhaustion and heatstroke in the current heatwave.

In Cork, highs of 28 degrees are forecast today, with highs of 24 degrees set for Tuesday.

Referring to the HSE’s SunSmart campaign, CKCH has advised people to keep cool, stay hydrated and stay safe from the sun.

As part of the SunSmart campaign, the HSE’s National Cancer Control Programme, in collaboration with Healthy Ireland and cross-sectoral partners, are working together to support people to protect their skin from the sun.

The aim of the campaign is to increase awareness of the steps you and your family can take to protect your skin from the sun and reduce your risk of skin cancer.

The campaign advises people to protect their skin when the UV index is three or above, which usually is the case from April to September. Limiting time in the sun when UV is strongest, typically between the hours of 11am to 3pm is advised.

People are also advised to cover skin as much as possible, wear long sleeves, collared t-shirts, and clothes made from close-woven material that does not allow sunlight through and to apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children, with high UVA protection and water-resistant.

Protecting the face, ears and neck by wearing a hat and sitting under the cover of trees to avoid direct sunlight is also advised, as well as guarding the eyes against harm by wearing sunglasses with UV protection.