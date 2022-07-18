Dog found in Mallow by members of An Garda Síochána

A dog has been found near Mallow this morning by members of An Garda Síochána.

Posting to the Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region Facebook page, gardaí said that the dog is currently in Mallow Station.

Those with any information on the dog are asked to call 022 31450.

“Please share, we must get this boy back to his owner,” they posted.

Meanwhile, the ISPCA has reminded pet owners to keep their pets cool, hydrated and in the shade during the current high temperatures.

People are advised to refresh and refill their pet’s water dish more often than on a normal day, keep it in the shade, and ensure pets have access to shade, keeping them indoors in cooler rooms when the heat becomes too extreme.

The ISPCA warned that it is best to walk dogs early in the morning and late in the evening when the sun is less strong and to never leave a pet alone in a parked vehicle.

Dogs in particular are at risk because they have no sweat glands and try to cool themselves by panting and are unable to regulate their body temperatures if the air becomes too hot.