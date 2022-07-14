Man gets suspended jail term for growing his own cannabis

GROWING his own cannabis resulted in a suspended four-month jail term for a young man.

Judge Olann Kelleher also imposed a €750 fine on the accused, Thomas Monaghan, of 82 Kilmore Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork, for having cannabis for his own use.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the value of the cannabis for the defendant’s own use was €620.

In addition to the cannabis herb, three cannabis plants were found under cultivation at the defendant’s home.

“These plants were found in a very small grow-house in his bedroom.

“He made full admissions to possession of the drugs,” Sgt Lyons said.

Defence solicitor, Deirdre Wilson, said the accused had a very difficult background, but that the favourable probation report confirmed the great strides he had been making.

“He is doing very well at the moment. Despite all the hardship in his life, he has done very well,” Ms Wilson said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was taking into consideration what Ms Wilson said on the defendant’s behalf and that he was back working.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to having cannabis and growing the drug on May 10, 2021.