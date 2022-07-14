Five city council housing schemes delivering more than 250 new homes go to public consultation

FIVE city council housing schemes, which combined will deliver more than 250 new homes in locations across the city, have gone to public consultation in recent days.

The details of the schemes have just been published with the units set to be developed at Lehenaghmore, Glanmire, Douglas, Ballyvolane and Kinsale Road.

Lehenaghmore

The Lehenaghmore proposed development comprises the construction of a residential development of 45 houses on a 1.79-hectare site.

These houses would be a mix of three-bed and two-bed townhouses and three-bed semi-detached houses.

Glanmire

In Glanmire, it is proposed to develop 80 units on a 1.64-hectare site in Glyntown, Ballinglanna.

Under the scheme, four three-storey blocks would be constructed containing seven three-bed duplex apartments, three two-bed ground floor apartments, eight two-bedroom duplex apartments, and 12 one-bed ground floor apartments.

An additional two four-storey blocks containing 48 apartments would also be constructed.

These would be a mix of three, two and one-bed units.

The subdivision of the former three-storey Coach House on the site is also proposed to provide an additional two two-bed units.

Douglas

Meanwhile, in Douglas, the Greenvalley proposed development, comprises the construction of a residential development of 25 units.

The site is located in Bramble Hill, Castletreasure.

The scheme would provide nine two-storey four-bed houses, eight two-storey two-bedroom duplexes and eight one-storey one-bedroom duplex apartments.

Ballyvolane

In Ballyvolane, the council has published plans to develop 72 units.

The site is located in Ballincrokig on Ballyhooly Road, with the units to be developed in six three-storey blocks.

They comprise 28 one-storey one-bed apartments, eight one-storey two-bed apartments, 28 two-storey two-bedroom duplex units, and eight two-storey three-bedroom duplex units.

Kinsale road

Finally, on Kinsale Road, the details of a scheme to develop 39 apartments have been published.

These would be constructed in one five-storey block and would be a mix of one and two-bed units.

Last week two other housing schemes, one in Farranferris and the other elsewhere in Douglas, also went to public consultation.

For full details of all the proposed developments or to make a submission/observation see https://consult.corkcity.ie/en/