New €6m cycle scheme for Mahon gets the green light to proceed

A new €6m cycle scheme in the southeast of the city which will provide approximately 5.3km of cycle infrastructure, including segregated cycle tracks and greenways has been given the green light to proceed.

At a meeting earlier this week, Cork city councillors approved the National Transport Authority (NTA) funded Mahon Cycle Scheme to progress to detailed design stage.

It is hoped that the scheme will prompt people to ditch their cars in favour of cycling and walking in a predominantly residential area with several schools, sports facilities and retail outlets.

Under the scheme, works would be carried out at Ringmahon Road, Avenue de Rennes, Skehard Road, Ballinsheen Road, Sean Cronin Park, Ashwood, Mahon Drive, Lakeland Crescent, Loughmahon Road, Loughmahon Park and Castle Road.

In addition to the installation of around 5.3km of cycle infrastructure, other core elements of the scheme include the renewal of footpaths and enhancements to the public realm; the installation of upgraded controlled pedestrian crossing facilities; the installation of raised table-top ramps and uncontrolled crossing facilities in addition to the signalisation of some junctions.

As well as encouraging a modal shift, the main aims of the scheme include providing a safe, direct, cohesive and attractive walking and cycling route that will fully integrate with existing and future planned public transport investments in the area.

Submissions

The scheme went to public consultation in April and received 29 submissions.

In a report to councillors, the city council's director of infrastructure development, Gerry O'Beirne, said that “a majority of submissions expressed support for the proposed scheme”, with many people highlighting “the benefits of multi-modal infrastructure and the significant investment in the local area”.

The report stated that all submissions were “duly considered”.

A number of the suggested changes will now form part of the scheme.

One of these changes is the provision of an additional pedestrian crossing to link the East/West link at Ashwood estate with Convent Road.

The council has also said it will engage with Holy Cross Church, Holy Cross Primary School and Ringmahon Rangers Football Club “to agree alternative parking within their grounds subject to landowner agreements etc” following a number of submissions highlighting the impact of the loss of on-street parking.

A submission was also received regarding St Michael’s Stores at Ballinure Avenue, which outlined the impact of the loss of on-street parking on their business regarding customers and deliveries.

In response, the council said that, given the open space available adjacent to the shop, “provision for a loading bay area can be facilitated and will be brought forward to the detailed design phase”.

Two submissions suggested the use of continuous footpaths and cycle tracks across minor junctions such as private entrances and entrances to housing estates, and that the cycle track would be raised at these locations and not dropped to the level of the road.

This is another element the council said will be considered during the detailed design phase.

Extensive engagement

Speaking at the council meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon praised the level of engagement between the council and local residents and other stakeholders during the consultation process.

Mr Shannon said “in general” the Mahon Cycle Scheme is “a very good scheme” representing a €6m investment in the area.

He said there remains “a few issues to be teased out” but he was confident these could be resolved during the detailed design stage.

Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill also welcomed the extensive engagement on the scheme.

“I look forward to it and hopefully it won’t be the last of large spending in Mahon,” he added.