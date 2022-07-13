Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

New councillor co-opted to seat left by the late Noel Collins

Mr Collins left behind the legacy of being both the longest-serving councillor since the establishment of Cork County Council and the longest-serving public representative in the State.
New councillor co-opted to seat left by the late Noel Collins

The nomination of John Healy to the seat was proposed during a meeting of Cork County Council at County Hall on Monday by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins who said he has ‘hard footsteps’ to follow. Pic; Larry Cummins

John Bohane

A NEW independent councillor has officially joined Cork County Council.

John Healy has taken the seat left by the late Noel Collins, who passed away recently at the age of 86.

Mr Collins left behind the legacy of being both the longest-serving councillor since the establishment of Cork County Council and the longest-serving public representative in the State.

The nomination of John Healy to the seat was proposed during a meeting of Cork County Council on Monday by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins who said he has ‘hard footsteps’ to follow.

Mayor Collins said he is looking forward to working with the new councillor in the coming years.

Independent councillor John Healy officially joined Cork County Council on Monday.
Independent councillor John Healy officially joined Cork County Council on Monday.

The nomination was seconded by Deputy Mayor Deirdre O’Brien.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath congratulated Mr Healy on being co-opted to the council and wished the new councillor all the very best.

Independent councillor Declan Hurley said it was a ‘great honour’ for Cllr Healy and his family.

“Noel left a huge legacy over his lifetime working for his constituents. He knew that John would be the best person to continue that legacy. I wish him well in his role.”

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea also congratulated Mr Healy.

“It is a wonderful opportunity. I know you are very involved in your community. I wish you the best of luck.”

His Fine Gael colleague Michael Hegarty said as chair of the East Cork MD he was delighted to welcome John on board.

“I have known John for many years. John has served his apprenticeship well and truly. He has been involved with Noel and chaired the Noel Collins committee for many years. I have no doubt John will do an excellent job and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Mr Healy said it was “a great privilege and honour to be co-opted as a member of Cork County Council.”

He added: “I am proud to accept the nomination. Noel was a good friend for many years. We go back to 1973. I am succeeding Noel Collins on the council, but I am not replacing him. Noel Collins cannot be replaced. I want to thank my family and I do want to reassure the people of East Cork that I will represent them to the best of my ability.”

The chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey welcomed the new councillor to the chamber and wished him well in his new role.

Read More

Tributes paid after death of 'Father of Cork County Council' Noel Collins

More in this section

National Home Energy Upgrade Scheme Government wins confidence motion after heated Dáil debate
73-year-old man accused of 1981 Cork murder set for trial  73-year-old man accused of 1981 Cork murder set for trial 
Hospital corridor with gurneys Stark warning from Cork nurses: 'Delivering care in overcrowded environments is not safe'
cork politicscork county councileast cork
<p>This will result in the defence budget rising from €1.1 billion to €1.5 billion by 2028. File image </p>

Massive increase in defence budget with plans for 2000 additional personnel 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more