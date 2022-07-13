New councillor co-opted to seat left by the late Noel Collins

A NEW independent councillor has officially joined Cork County Council.

John Healy has taken the seat left by the late Noel Collins, who passed away recently at the age of 86.

Mr Collins left behind the legacy of being both the longest-serving councillor since the establishment of Cork County Council and the longest-serving public representative in the State.

The nomination of John Healy to the seat was proposed during a meeting of Cork County Council on Monday by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins who said he has ‘hard footsteps’ to follow.

Mayor Collins said he is looking forward to working with the new councillor in the coming years.

The nomination was seconded by Deputy Mayor Deirdre O’Brien.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath congratulated Mr Healy on being co-opted to the council and wished the new councillor all the very best.

Independent councillor Declan Hurley said it was a ‘great honour’ for Cllr Healy and his family.

“Noel left a huge legacy over his lifetime working for his constituents. He knew that John would be the best person to continue that legacy. I wish him well in his role.”

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea also congratulated Mr Healy.

“It is a wonderful opportunity. I know you are very involved in your community. I wish you the best of luck.”

His Fine Gael colleague Michael Hegarty said as chair of the East Cork MD he was delighted to welcome John on board.

“I have known John for many years. John has served his apprenticeship well and truly. He has been involved with Noel and chaired the Noel Collins committee for many years. I have no doubt John will do an excellent job and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Mr Healy said it was “a great privilege and honour to be co-opted as a member of Cork County Council.”

He added: “I am proud to accept the nomination. Noel was a good friend for many years. We go back to 1973. I am succeeding Noel Collins on the council, but I am not replacing him. Noel Collins cannot be replaced. I want to thank my family and I do want to reassure the people of East Cork that I will represent them to the best of my ability.”

The chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey welcomed the new councillor to the chamber and wished him well in his new role.