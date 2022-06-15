Tributes paid after death of 'Father of Cork County Council' Noel Collins

HEARTFELT tributes have been paid following the death of the “embodiment of advocacy” and the “father of Cork County Council” Noel Collins.

Mr Collins passed away peacefully on Monday aged 86, following a long illness.

He has left behind the legacy of being both the longest-serving councillor since the establishment of Cork County Council and the longest-serving public representative in the State.

Cllr. Ben Dalton O'Sullivan, the youngest member of Cork County Council, and Cllr. Noel Collins, the longest serving member of the council, pictured at the first meeting of the new Cork County Council members at Cork County Hall. Picture Denis Minihane.

In his early life, the Dublin native was educated by the Cistercian Monks in Mount Melleray, Co Waterford. He later became a social worker, before taking up office as a public representative in Midleton in 1967.

With a campaign motto of “Collins will be around when others can’t be found”, he was always held in high esteem with East Cork constituents, topping polls for 55 years.

At the 2019 local elections, Mr Collins received so many first-preference votes it took seven further counts before another candidate was deemed elected.

On behalf of the council, Cork County Mayor Gillian Coughlan offered her “deepest condolences and sympathies” to Mr Collins’ family, friends, and constituents, saying he would be “forever remembered”.

“Having given 55 years of service to his community in Midleton and East Cork, I think it is worth highlighting how Noel didn’t drive, didn’t use a phone, and had no computer. But this never stopped him,” Ms Coughlan said.

“Noel used a typewriter and written letter to communicate and he did so to great effect, winning the hearts and minds of those he met.

“Despite a raft of changes both here in Ireland and globally throughout his political career, Noel showed just how much could be accomplished with the written word, freedom of speech, and commitment to public service.”

Never tired from fighting for the most vulnerable

Cllr Noel Collins, longest-serving public representative in the State receives his second Covid 19 vaccination at Oaklodge Nursing Home, Churchtown, East Cork yest. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Mr Collins would be “sorely missed by the people of Cork”, adding that he “never tired from fighting for the most vulnerable in his community”.

“I regarded Noel as a friend, and always admired his great commitment to helping the less well off,” the Taoiseach said. “He was very popular in Midleton and his background as social worker defined Noel’s unwavering dedication to social justice and framed his personal touch in advocating for those he represented.”

Fine Gael East Cork TD David Stanton said Mr Collins’ passing was the “end of an era” in East Cork.

“Noel had a unique way of engaging with his constituents,” Mr Stanton said. “He did not use a mobile phone or computer and relied instead on letter writing and word of mouth to ensure that issues were raised and remedied. He would frequently be seen walking around Midleton meeting people and listening to their needs and concerns.

“Noel was an incredibly hard worker. He cared for the people he represented and this has shone through in the longevity of his career as a local councillor.”

'A legendary character'

Green Party councillor for East Cork Liam Quaide paid tribute to the “legendary character”.

“Noel was a legendary character, first elected to Cork County Council 55 years ago, and still committed to attending every meeting [and having motions submitted for each one] when I first met him into his 52nd year,” Mr Quaide said.

Cllr Noel Collins 50th year Presentation

“He had a vocational passion for his role of public representative that earned him a devoted base of voters... He had unique dedication to the cause of helping the marginalised and endless stamina in meeting the needs of his constituents — [he was] someone who could be called on at any time of the day or night.”

Sinn Féin councillor for East Cork Danielle Twomey expressed her sadness at the death of her “dear colleague” and “wonderful councillor”.

“Noel was a man with community truly at his heart,” she said. “He was passionate, humble, and genuine. He will be deeply missed within the community. He gave his whole life to local politics and cared about everyone he met and represented.”

Independent councillor Paul Hayes, who shared the “back row” of council chambers with Mr Collins, commended him as “one of the good guys”, known for both his roguish behaviour and table-thumping speeches.

“He was one of the good guys, practising what he preached, helping in his community with groups and organisations like the homeless charity Simon,” Mr Hayes said. “He was a fearless voice for the marginalised and vulnerable, and for that he was returned to County Hall by the electorate again and again over the years. He can rest easy this evening after a job well done.”

Requiem Mass will be held for Mr Collins at 11am today at The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Midleton, after which he will be transferred, at his instruction, to University College Cork for medical research.

It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cork Simon Community.