Horse fair returns to Buttevant after two-year hiatus

THE famous Cahirmee Horse Fair in Buttevant returns today after a two-year hiatus.

Gardaí have advised that diversions will be in place from 7am to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic on the N20.

Northbound traffic on the N20 will be diverted at Newtwopothouse via Doneraile, returning to the N20 at Lisballyhea. Southbound traffic will be diverted at Lisballyhea via Doneraile, returning to N20 at Newtwopothouse.

The fair is typically one of the biggest events in Buttevant every year but was scuppered in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the fair has no official organiser, it usually attracts tourists and horse traders from all over Ireland and Britain.

Speaking to The Echo, Fine Gael county councillor Liam Madden, originally from Buttevant but now living in Mallow, said it was “great” to see the return of the fair, which he said was “known far and wide”.

“Over a week ago I attended a seminar in Buttevant hosted by [the] historical society on the origins of Cahirmee, which was attended by a huge audience and was of immense interest,” he said.

“Unfortunately, since Covid there are three less public houses in Buttevant, which shows the toll it has taken on communities, but the fair of Cahirmee still lives on for many.”

According to the Buttevant Heritage website, the fair is believed to have its roots in Ireland’s prehistoric past, when Mee was a high king of Munster and his royal seat was nearby to the east of Buttevant. The fair originally took place in the townland of Cahirmee, some three miles (5km) east of Buttevant, a spot considered to be the centre of Munster.

In the early 1920s, the fair moved into Buttevant town as buyers and sellers felt threatened by the political turmoil of the time during both the War of Independence and the Civil War.

According to local legend, one of the most famous horses sold in Buttevant was Napoleon’s horse Marengo, used in the retreat from Moscow during the winter of 1812.