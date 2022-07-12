Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 06:44

Corkonians encouraged to Make Some Noise for mental health 

The live event takes place in the Smurfit Theatre at Dance Cork Firkin Crane, Shandon, on Saturday, July 30.
Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness members Mick Nugent, Joe D'alton and Bernadette Morrison, at the launch of #MakeSomeNoiseCork at the Firkin Crane.

Donal O’Keeffe

MAKE Some Noise Cork returns this month for its first in-person event since the pandemic forced it to become a virtual happening.

Make Some Noise Cork is the brainchild of singer-songwriter Myles Gaffney and friends and is produced in association with Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness CLG.

This year’s line-up features Myles Gaffney, The Lost Gecko, and some of Cork’s most talented artists, including the Kabin Studio Projects featuring Misneach, the Kabin Crew, and Musical Neighbourhoods.

Comedian Chris Kent will also make a special appearance.

Mr Gaffney told The Echo that the main purpose of the event would be to raise awareness of positive mental health, and to signpost people to the services and resources in their localities.

“This is the fourth year the event is being held, and we are delighted to welcome back our in-person Make Some Noise event,” Mr Gaffney said.

Joe D’alton, board member of Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness CLG, said the event is being run in collaboration with Cork City Partnership.

“These past years have been extremely difficult for us as a nation, and people have been very resilient, but also we have come under a lot of pressure as a result of the pandemic, and the challenge is to maintain a positive outlook on how we can move forward and help each other,” Mr D’alton said.

“We can achieve this by reaching out and supporting one another.”

Tickets are €8, and the price is inclusive of a €1 Firkin Crane restoration levy.

Bookings may be made online at www.dancecorkfirkincrane.ie or at the box office on 021 4507487.

“We would be delighted if you would join us on the night to be entertained by Cork’s finest talent and to hear about local and national services,” Mr D’alton said.

Cork's Tabor Group received more than 1,000 calls from people seeking support in 2021 

mental health
