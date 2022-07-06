Public invited to have their say on three active travel schemes proposed for Cork city 

THE public are being invited to have their say on three active travel schemes proposed for Cork city.

In Ballincollig, Cork City Council is proposing to provide north and south bound cycle lanes to Coolroe Meadows, extending from the Greenfields roundabout at the southern end to the R608 at the northern end.

Works would include the removal of an existing roundabout at ‘The Close’/’Woodberry’ and its replacement with an uncontrolled junction; the provision of raised pedestrian crossings at junctions and accesses along the route and a controlled pedestrian crossing south of ‘The Close’/’Woodberry’ junction.

Elsewhere in Ballincollig, the council also proposes to install pedestrian and cycle facilities on Leo Murphy Road and Carriganarra Road.

The main elements of the proposed works in this location are the installation of kerbs to segregate cycle facilities along Leo Murphy Road; the provision of two-way segregated cycle facilities on Carriganarra Road to create a safe cycling route to Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin; the widening of footpaths throughout; the installation of a signalised pedestrian crossing and traffic calming measures.

Any observations in relation to this proposal can be made online via consult.corkcity.ie/en/ or forwarded in an envelope marked ‘Active Travel Measures at Leo Murphy Road, Ballincollig’ to Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork.

Observations in relation to the Coolroe Meadows scheme can also be made online or in writing in an envelope marked ‘Active Travel Improvement Works Coolroe Meadows, Ballincollig’ to the same address.

Ballyphehane

Meanwhile, in Ballyphehane it is proposed to provide a new uphill raised cycle track on Tory Top Road, between its junction with Pearse Road and Lower Friars Walk.

The main elements of the proposed works are the provision of approximately 600m of single uphill raised cycle track on Tory Top Road; the installation of raised pedestrian and cycle crossings at junctions and accesses along the route and the provision of uncontrolled pedestrian crossings as well as the removal of the existing roundabout at Tory Top Road/Connolly Road junction and its replacement with a new junction.

Any observations in relation to this proposal can also be made online or in writing to the above address labelled ‘Active Travel Improvement Works Tory Top Road, Ballyphehane’.

For full details of the schemes and deadlines for submissions see consult.corkcity.ie/en/