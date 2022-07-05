Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 09:29

Almost 800 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Cork schools

550 Ukrainians are enrolled in Cork primary schools, with 249 enrolled in Cork post-primary schools as of Thursday, June 30.
Almost 800 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Cork schools

550 Ukrainians are enrolled in Cork primary schools, with 249 enrolled in Cork post-primary schools as of Thursday, June 30. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

John Bohane

799 Ukrainians are enrolled in Cork primary and post-primary schools, according to the Department of Education.

550 Ukrainians are enrolled in Cork primary schools, with 249 enrolled in Cork post-primary schools as of Thursday, June 30.

The Department of Education has confirmed that 7,285 Ukrainians are enrolled in primary and secondary schools nationwide.

5,047 of these have been accommodated in primary schools, while 2,238 have enrolled in post-primary schools.

The data is based on schools enrolling children and entering the data in the department’s primary and post-primary online databases, noting there may be a time lag on the database between enrolment and entry.

Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) assisting with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools will continue to operate while they are closed for the summer.

Ukrainian parents and guardians who plan to enroll their children in school in September are asked to contact their local REALT during this time.

The REALT teams are hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards (ETBs) around Ireland. Each REALT is led by a co-ordinator funded by the Department of Education.

The primary role of the REALT is to build on existing regional education support structures and to assist families in securing school places.

REALTs are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department of Education in developing new capacity, where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.

Read More

‘Captive audience’ for prisoner art on Spike

More in this section

Heathrow Stock Man who harassed and then assaulted woman told to stay out of Ireland for 20 years 
'We are conscious people are under a lot of pressure': Health of economy set out ahead of €6.7 billion budget 'We are conscious people are under a lot of pressure': Health of economy set out ahead of €6.7 billion budget
Cork court: Two brothers found guilty of raping cousin after game became 'sinister and sexualised'  Cork court: Two brothers found guilty of raping cousin after game became 'sinister and sexualised' 
cork educationukraine
<p>Budget 2023, brought forward by two weeks, will be a “cost of living Budget” with an increased package of €6.7 billion to help offset the cost-of-living crisis. But Opposition TDs in Cork have criticised the Government’s decision to wait until September as people “need help now”. Pictured is Socialist Party TD Mick Barry and Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Cost of living budget brought forward to September but people 'need help now', say Cork Opposition TDs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more