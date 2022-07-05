Almost 800 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Cork schools

799 Ukrainians are enrolled in Cork primary and post-primary schools, according to the Department of Education.

550 Ukrainians are enrolled in Cork primary schools, with 249 enrolled in Cork post-primary schools as of Thursday, June 30.

The Department of Education has confirmed that 7,285 Ukrainians are enrolled in primary and secondary schools nationwide.

5,047 of these have been accommodated in primary schools, while 2,238 have enrolled in post-primary schools.

The data is based on schools enrolling children and entering the data in the department’s primary and post-primary online databases, noting there may be a time lag on the database between enrolment and entry.

Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) assisting with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools will continue to operate while they are closed for the summer.

Ukrainian parents and guardians who plan to enroll their children in school in September are asked to contact their local REALT during this time.

The REALT teams are hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards (ETBs) around Ireland. Each REALT is led by a co-ordinator funded by the Department of Education.

The primary role of the REALT is to build on existing regional education support structures and to assist families in securing school places.

REALTs are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department of Education in developing new capacity, where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.