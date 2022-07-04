'Adored' employee becomes assistant general manager at iconic Cork hotel 

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 11:55

Jan joined Trigon Hotels in January this year as a Guest Relations Manager and has progressed rapidly.
Trigon Hotels has announced the appointment of Jan Mitchell as the Deputy General Manager of The Metropole Hotel in Cork.

Roisin Burke

New blood is moving up the ranks in the iconic Metropole Hotel with recently appointed Deputy General Manager, Jan Mitchell, stepping up to the mark.

Trigon Hotels has announced the appointment of Jan Mitchell as the Deputy General Manager of The Metropole Hotel in Cork. Jan has extensive experience in hospitality, conferences and banqueting.

The Cork native spent many years working in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods sector before moving into hospitality. She has been responsible for managing some of the largest conferences and events Cork has held.

General Manager of The Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said, “I am delighted to announce Jan Mitchell as the new Deputy Manager of The Metropole Hotel. Her hard work and dedication was clear to see from her very first day with us at the start of this year.

“She is adored by both her work colleagues and guests at The Metropole Hotel and has been an integral part of the hotel’s 125th anniversary celebrations. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Jan and to wish her the very best in her new role.” 

Jan Mitchell said: “I am thrilled to be appointed Deputy General Manager of such an iconic hotel. I really am happiest when I am in the middle of a large function or conference.

Pierce Lowney (Food & Beverage Manager), Roger Russell (General Manager) and Kylie Basnett (Corporate Sales & M.I.C.E. Manager). Photo: Colm Lougheed

“The Metropole Hotel has such a fascinating history and has hosted many thousands of weddings, banquets, conferences and events over the last 125 years."

" There are wonderful opportunities with Trigon Hotels and I’m really looking forward to continuing my career here.”

