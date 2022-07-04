Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 11:10

CUH records second-highest number of people waiting on trolleys

CUH records second-highest number of people waiting on trolleys

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), there were 43 people waiting in CUH for a bed.

Breda Graham

Cork University Hospital (CUH) had the second-highest number of patients waiting on trolleys across the country this morning.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), there were 43 people waiting in the Emergency Department (ED) for a bed at the hospital at 8am on Monday morning.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) had the highest number of patients waiting for a bed, with 43 waiting in the hospital’s ED and a further 30 waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork, there were four patients waiting for a bed in Bantry General Hospital (BGH) and nine waiting for a bed at Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

Nationally, there were a total of 438 admitted patients waiting for beds this morning, 365 of whom were waiting in EDs and 73 of whom were waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Read More

Calls for one-way system to be trialled on Blarney Street

More in this section

'Adored' employee becomes assistant general manager at iconic Cork hotel  'Adored' employee becomes assistant general manager at iconic Cork hotel 
Law and justice concept Teenager released from prison but given suspended sentence for part in Carrigaline attack on man (52) 
Nadine Coyle of Girls Aloud and Eurovision's Brooke Scullion to headline Cork Pride 2022 Nadine Coyle of Girls Aloud and Eurovision's Brooke Scullion to headline Cork Pride 2022
Oberstown Campus

Corkman to be sentenced for part in €120k damage to Oberstown Children's Detention Centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more