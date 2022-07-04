CUH records second-highest number of people waiting on trolleys

Cork University Hospital (CUH) had the second-highest number of patients waiting on trolleys across the country this morning.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), there were 43 people waiting in the Emergency Department (ED) for a bed at the hospital at 8am on Monday morning.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) had the highest number of patients waiting for a bed, with 43 waiting in the hospital’s ED and a further 30 waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork, there were four patients waiting for a bed in Bantry General Hospital (BGH) and nine waiting for a bed at Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

Nationally, there were a total of 438 admitted patients waiting for beds this morning, 365 of whom were waiting in EDs and 73 of whom were waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.