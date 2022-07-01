CUH second most overcrowded in country during month of June

Cork University Hospital (CUH) had the second-highest number of patients waiting without a bed during the month of June.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, CUH was the second most overcrowded hospital in June, with 1,059 patients without a bed.

The most overcrowded hospital was University Hospital Limerick (UHL), which had 1,829 patients without a bed.

Nationally, there were over 9,961 patients who went without a bed during the month of June.

The INMO has called on the HSE to take urgent and direct intervention.

The organisation is calling for the Immediate cessation of the practice of ’Any patient, anywhere, any time’ as recommended by the 2020 Independent Review of Unscheduled Care Performance report.

In relation to Covid-specific measures, it is also calling to reinstate on-site Covid testing for all patients upon arrival to Emergency Departments-screening pre-admission, to advise patients of the real likelihood of scheduled inpatient procedures being cancelled, to assess ventilation and airflow in all hospital buildings, to publish the numbers of healthcare workers getting infected with Covid at work and to advise the Government to re-introduce mask-wearing in congregated public spaces.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “It has been a June like we have never seen in Irish hospitals with out-of-control hospital overcrowding coupled with rising Covid hospitalisations. In 16 years of counting trolleys, we've never seen June figures higher than the preceding January.

“Nurses are constantly raising the dangers associated with overcrowding in their workplaces, however, the figures for the month of June are out of control and a stark warning of what is to come for the autumn and winter period, considering none of the mitigation measures necessary are being implemented.

“This level of overcrowding warrants senior HSE and government attention, it is not ok and it is not safe.”