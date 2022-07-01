Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 12:59

Grab your Teddy Bear! Annual picnic fundraiser in County Cork

The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, Mallow, is holding a fundraiser event on July 14.
Teddy Bears Picnic at the Donkey Sanctuary, Liscarroll, Mallow. The annual picnic is the most eagerly anticipated event at the sanctuary each year for both for staff and visitors.

Roisin Burke

A Teddy Bears Picnic is happening in County Cork this month.

The annual picnic is the most eagerly anticipated event at the sanctuary each year for both for staff and visitors.

Breeda Clancy, Head of Fundraising and Visitor Engagement says: “Visitors love coming to the Teddy Bears Picnic. Families come from all around to take part in the fun and games.” 

“This year we will have our Teddy Bears’ Hospital, bouncy castles, super prizes, arts and crafts, and lots more. We look forward to seeing all of you on the day and I would like to remind everyone not to forget to bring their picnic, rug and teddy bear!

The Teddy Bears’ Picnic is a fun-filled family event that helps to spread an important message. The picnic is a fundraiser for The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland and helps us to continue caring for donkeys at our sanctuary and in the community.

The cost of entry is €5 per child and adults go free. Some activities carry an additional charge.

Saved by community spirit: West Cork locals find lifeguard place to stay

All activities at the sanctuary are weather dependant so check www.thedonkeysanctuary.ie nearer the date for important updates.

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland is open all year round (except Christmas day).

The opening hours to the public are seven days a week Monday – Sunday from 9.00 am - 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm - 4.00 pm.

