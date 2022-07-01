Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 11:41

Saved by community spirit: West Cork locals find lifeguard place to stay

Community spirit still going strong down West!
Saved by community spirit: West Cork locals find lifeguard place to stay

A notice went up on the ‘Love Schull’ Facebook page stating there was a 22-year-old lifeguard, starting work at Barleycove, that had nowhere to stay. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Roisin Burke

The West Cork community proved its strength of character and lived up to the lovely ‘Céad míle fáilte’ reputation of the Irish when the locals of Schull and the Mizen Peninsula came together to find a summer home for a young worker.

A notice went up on the ‘Love Schull’ Facebook page stating there was a 22-year-old lifeguard, starting work at Barleycove, that had nowhere to stay.

A notice went up on the ‘Love Schull’ Facebook page stating there was a 22-year-old lifeguard, starting work at Barleycove, that had nowhere to stay. Barleycove Beach. Photograph: David Forsythe
A notice went up on the ‘Love Schull’ Facebook page stating there was a 22-year-old lifeguard, starting work at Barleycove, that had nowhere to stay. Barleycove Beach. Photograph: David Forsythe

The post also outlined that the individual was driving and could travel a reasonable distance for accommodation, but had been unable to source his own private lodgings.

After a social media campaign, accommodation was sourced for the 22-year-old who will be spending the summer keeping people safe on their holidays at the beach.

Within 20 hours of the post going up the young lad was put up by someone in the area.

Community spirit still going strong down West!

Read More

Fire at former Vita Cortex factory fully extinguished

More in this section

Hunger in Ukraine is ‘becoming a terrible problem’, say volunteers on border Hunger in Ukraine is ‘becoming a terrible problem’, say volunteers on border
Former Cork City footballer jailed for cocaine dealing Former Cork City footballer jailed for cocaine dealing
British Summer Time festival - London Elton John has touched down in Cork ahead of Páirc Uí Chaoimh gig
west corkcork beaches#housing
Law and justice concept

Cork gambler jailed for duping man out of €56k  inheritance in elaborate scam

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more