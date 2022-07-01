Saved by community spirit: West Cork locals find lifeguard place to stay

The West Cork community proved its strength of character and lived up to the lovely ‘Céad míle fáilte’ reputation of the Irish when the locals of Schull and the Mizen Peninsula came together to find a summer home for a young worker.

A notice went up on the ‘Love Schull’ Facebook page stating there was a 22-year-old lifeguard, starting work at Barleycove, that had nowhere to stay.

The post also outlined that the individual was driving and could travel a reasonable distance for accommodation, but had been unable to source his own private lodgings.

After a social media campaign, accommodation was sourced for the 22-year-old who will be spending the summer keeping people safe on their holidays at the beach.

Within 20 hours of the post going up the young lad was put up by someone in the area.

Community spirit still going strong down West!