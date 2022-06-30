Demand for condoms increased in 2021, Cork's Sexual Health Centre says

A MOBILE unit delivering rapid HIV testing, condom provision and drug and alcohol assessments met with 1,224 individuals since it was launched by the Sexual Health Centre in partnership with Cork Local and Southern Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Forces last July.

The information was contained within the Sexual Health Centre’s 2021 Annual Report, launched on Tuesday by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde at City Hall.

Despite the lingering challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the centre expanded programmes into local communities to ensure accessible sexual health services were available to all.

According to the centre, demand for condoms increased last year, with the centre’s free nationwide condom postal service distributing a total of 12,660 condoms in 2021.

This service allows individuals to order condoms for delivery to their home, in discreet packaging at no cost.

Pictured are, Catherine Kennedy, Manager Sexual Health Centre, Ciaran Lynch, Chairperson Sexual Health Centre, Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde and Martin Davoren, Executive Director Sexual Health Centre

Throughout 2021, the centre also continued to provide both virtual and in-person crisis pregnancy and HIV counselling, online information campaigns; and sexual health workshops for young people, LGBTI+ people, members of marginalised communities, professionals, and the wider community.

In addition, dispensers for period products are now available to Cork Education and Training Board (CETB) youth organisations.

The dispensers aim to tackle period poverty while ensuring that everyone gets factual guidance surrounding menstrual health as dispensers have QR codes which people can scan for information.

Chairperson of the Sexual Health Centre, Ciarán Lynch said the DASH (Drugs, Alcohol and Sexual Health) mobile unit and other initiatives rolled out in 2021 have been very important.

"By bringing sexual health to people where they live through DASH, and demonstrating a thoughtful and progressive approach to youth sexual health needs with the offering of period product dispensers, we have been able to make sexual health information more equitable and accessible than ever before," he said.