Lesson learned from previous events make Musgrave Park concerts a success, says local councillor

The recent concerts at Musgrave Park enlivened the area, says local councillor Mick Finn.

Six concerts were held at the venue between June 15 and June 26, with Gerry Cinnamon, Picture This, Lewis Capaldi, and Dermot Kennedy all taking to the stage.

Tens of thousands of concert-goers and revellers soaked up the music and atmosphere at one of Cork’s many summer events.

Music fans watch Dermot Kennedy playing at Musgrave Park, Cork on Saturday 25th June 2022 Pic: Larry Cummins.

The Independent councillor said: “The concert series at Musgrave Park brought energy and excitement to the area, and the city in general, and it was just fantastic to have some of the world’s major entertainment acts on our doorsteps. Lessons were learned from previous events and residents’ requests regarding several issues — traffic management, littering, noise volumes, and provision of toilet facilities outside the grounds — were listened to, acted upon, and altered where necessary.

“I did receive one or two complaints about noise from residential areas a number of kilometres away from the site, but was assured by the promoters that noise-measurement controls were undertaken at each of the concerts,” Mr Finn said. “Weather conditions — wind and rain — obviously contributed to some of these issues, but I think, in general, the concert series went off very well, and I found the promoters very responsive to queries.

“Hopefully, the series at Musgrave Park will continue into the future, as they bring considerable business to Cork, including local employment and support to businesses, and fit in well with other events happening in the city and helping make Cork a ‘go to’ destination.”

Mr Finn also highlighted the potential for a series of concerts for older people. “It would be great to add to the series with performers for older audiences to ensure everyone can benefit from having a concert venue in the heart of the city,” he said.