Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 19:23

Drugs destined for addresses including Cork seized in Dublin

Herbal cannabis seized in Athlone on Monday. Picture: Revenue

Breda Graham

Drugs destined for addresses in Cork were among those seized by Revenue officials as part of routine operations.

Parcels containing illegal drugs worth over €370,000, including almost 18kgs of herbal cannabis, were seized at two premises in Dublin after examination.

Small quantities of butane honey oil, cannabis resin, MDMA, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and synthetic cannabinoids were also seized.

The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, concealed in parcels that originated in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom and were labelled as ‘tuxedos’, ‘tea’, ‘board games’, ‘jeans’, ‘car organisers’ and ‘pet blanket’.

The parcels were destined for addresses across the country, including Cork.

Separately on Monday, as part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone, seized almost 4kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €80,000.

The illegal drugs originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

READ NOW

