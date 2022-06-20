Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

Drink Aware hit out at Cork councillor's motion to reduce legal drinking age

The charity, which tackles alcohol misuse, said alcohol has no place in childhood and underage drinking needs to be tackled.
Drink Aware hit out at Cork councillor's motion to reduce legal drinking age

Cllr O’Callaghan said he believes fresh thinking is needed to tackle binge drinking among young people, and that policymakers should look to Europe for creative solutions to Ireland’s underage drinking problem.

Echo reporter

A MOTION at a recent Cork City Council meeting to write to the Minister for Justice to reduce the legal drinking age in the State to 16 has received sharp criticism from Drink Aware.

The charity, which tackles alcohol misuse, said alcohol has no place in childhood and underage drinking needs to be tackled.

The motion was tabled by Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan suggesting that the council should write to the minister “to request that the Government consider amending Part IV of the Intoxicating Liquor Act 1988 (as amended) to reduce the minimum legal drinking age from 18 years of age to 16 years of age”.

“I’m not actually saying that I’m necessarily in favour of reducing the legal drinking age… it should be considered, it should be looked at,” Mr O’Callaghan clarified when speaking about his motion.

CEO of Drink Aware Sheena Horgan, says there needs to be a societal change.

“Alcohol has no place in Irish childhood and we need to do everything that we can to collectively as a society, be that politicians, be it schools, be it communities, be it industry.

“We all need to pull together with regards to tackling underage drinking and changing the culture and changing the expectation.”

Cllr O’Callaghan said he believes fresh thinking is needed to tackle binge drinking among young people, and that policymakers should look to Europe for creative solutions to Ireland’s underage drinking problem.

“It’s legal to purchase beer or wine in Germany at 16, but it isn’t legal to purchase spirits until you turn 18. It’s a gradual introduction to less harmful drinks first, where as here the opposite is the case, there is no gradual approach its all illegal until you are 18 and interestingly as I said by far the most popular drink for 17-year-olds is spirits not beer.”

Mr O’Callaghan said he “wanted to create a debate” on the subject, but decided to withdraw the motion.

Read More

Councillor told he can't be 'wishy-washy' after tabling motion to cut legal drinking age

More in this section

French voters cast their votes at polling station at Cork’s City Hall for elections French voters cast their votes at polling station at Cork’s City Hall for elections
Pictures: 300 walk and run from Haulbowline to Holland Park in aid of Down Syndrome Centre Cork Pictures: 300 walk and run from Haulbowline to Holland Park in aid of Down Syndrome Centre Cork
Global drugs survey Cocaine addiction on the rise in Cork, says treatment centre 
cork city councilyouth
Cork fishermen formulating plan to prevent missile firing exercise off South-West of Ireland 

Cork fishermen formulating plan to prevent missile firing exercise off South-West of Ireland 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more