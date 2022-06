Cork City Fire Brigade red watch crews have been busy overnight with a number of 999/112 calls.

Included in the 999/112 calls that Cork City Fire Brigade crews responded to was a well-developed structural fire in Ballincollig Regional Park, a house fire and a number of outdoor fires.

Arson damage in Ballincollig regional park on Friday night.

The fire brigade is reminding people to dial 999/112 in an emergency.