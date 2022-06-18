7k baptisms and 3k funerals in Cork church’s 60-year history

The community of Mayfield, old and new, came together to mark the 60th anniversary of the Our Lady Crowned Church earlier this month.

The Church officially opened its doors in 1962 and was one of five churches developed in the growing suburbs of the city around that time.

Since that time, 7,447 baptisms have taken place at the church, 1,020 marriages, and 3,008 funerals. Some 5,350 children have received First Holy Communion and 4,439 children received the Sacrament of Confirmation.

Laura, Ivan and Charlotte Kiely at the Our Lady Crowned Church 60th Anniversary celebrations, Mayfield, Cork.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the dedication of the church, parishioners were invited to attend a parish picnic on the church grounds with Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin celebrating the Masses on the weekend of June 11 and 12.

Speaking to the Echo, Fr Charlie Kiely said that the celebrations had been a great success and that there was a great atmosphere and sense of community at the events.

Caroline Byrne, Robyn Cronin, Alice Byrne and Con Cronin.

“Large crowds gathered for all three masses and Bishop Fintan Gavin enjoyed his visit and meeting the people, as the people enjoyed meeting him.

"It was a celebration of 60 years and beginning to focus on the next 60 years.

“A lot of people came to the picnic, especially the older people in the community and there was a great reunion for people of Old Mayfield who were delighted to meet people that they hadn’t met in some time. There were lots of children and families – people came out in force.”

Tony and Colette Kelly with Francis O'Donnell.

Fr Kiely noted that Cork City Council had passed a vote of congratulations to the parish to mark the occasion, which he said was warmly welcomed.

The celebrations will continue over the coming months with a planned parish pilgrimage to Lourdes scheduled to take place in the autumn as part of the festivities.