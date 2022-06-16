'My faith in humanity has never been stronger': Cork woman seeks to thank stranger who returned beloved ring 

A Crosshaven woman says her faith in humanity 'has never been stronger' after kind strangers in Cork city ensured the safe return of her engagement ring.

Caroline Foran feared the worst when she lost the ring in the city late last week.

"Horrible circumstances - I had just picked up my late mothers engagement ring from the jewellers, so excited to wear it, I put mine into my wallet!!," she explained.

"Devastated doesn’t describe how I felt for the last five days."

Caroline made frantic efforts to locate the lost jewellery but days passed with no success.

"I called everywhere that I had been.. no sign," she said. "Until [Wednesday] morning when a very nice guy from Q Park, Grand Parade called me to say he had the ring.

"A very decent, honest guy (a young man apparently) found the ring and handed it in."

Caroline is overjoyed at the safe return of her ring and is sharing the story in the hope she might be able to reach and contact the young man who found it.

"I will probably never know who this person was, but if you could share this post, I might be able to track him down and thank him.

"My faith in humanity has never been stronger!"

Caroline told The Echo she is delighted the story, which has been shared hundreds of times online, has resonated with people in Cork, saying: "Honesty and decency should always be celebrated!"

