Pics: Camden Fort Meagher as it's never been seen before

Stunning shots of Crosshaven harbour were captured by Cork County Councillor Michael Paul Murtagh as he helped out the volunteers at Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven.

Councillor Murtagh, who is also a trained and working firefighter with Cork City Fire Service posted some pics of his work during the good weather and the scenery is amazing. Pics Councillor Michael Paul Murtagh

Camden Fort Meagher from a height. Pics Councillor Michael Paul Murtagh

Michael was using his professional skills to replace broken and rotten halyards on the flagpole masthead at the tourist site.

Blue sea and sky surrounded by cliff edge and rocks, neighboured by green fields and lofty trees, a sight to behold. Pics Councillor Michael Paul Murtagh

While at a height, Mr Murtagh snapped some of the landscape that surrounded him and it's worth a look.

Councillor Murtagh hard at work! Pics Councillor Michael Paul Murtagh

