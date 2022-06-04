Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 15:01

Pics: Camden Fort Meagher as it's never been seen before

Roisin Burke

Stunning shots of Crosshaven harbour were captured by Cork County Councillor Michael Paul Murtagh as he helped out the volunteers at Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven.

Councillor Murtagh, who is also a trained and working firefighter with Cork City Fire Service posted some pics of his work at the large coastal fortification built in the 19th Century to defend Cork Harbour, during the good weather and the scenery is amazing.

Michael was using his professional skills to replace broken and rotten halyards on the flagpole masthead at the tourist site.

While at a height, Mr Murtagh snapped some of the landscape that surrounded him and it's worth a look.

Blue sea and sky surrounded by cliff edge and rocks, neighboured by green fields and lofty trees, a sight to behold.

