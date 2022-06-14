Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 19:50

Mobile lab bringing science to schools

The Curiosity Cube is the brainchild of Merck to engage students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by teaching them about lesser-known aspects of the subjects.
Mobile lab bringing science to schools

Pupils, Tom Aherne and Maurice O'Conor of Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork with their tubes of microbiome after the Merck Curiosity cube visited their school. Picture: Adrian O'Herlihy

Sarah Horgan

A mobile science lab has visited primary schools across Cork to educate children in the areas of science and technology.

Run by science-and-technology company Merck, the Curiosity Cube visited five schools in the county, including Scoil Mhuire Naofa and Scoil Chlíodhna, in Carrigtwohill, as well as Bunscoil Rinn an Cabhlaigh, in Cobh. They also stopped off at St Mary’s National School, St Joseph’s National School, and Gaelscoil Mhainistir Na Corann Baile, in Midleton.

The initiative forms part of a 70-stop European tour that will also include Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.

The Curiosity Cube is the brainchild of Merck to engage students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by teaching them about lesser-known aspects of the subjects.

It also provides children with the opportunity to conduct hands-on experiments with Merck scientists.

Pupils at each school spent the day learning about the microbiome — which helps our body to function properly — before using ‘bacteria robots’ to learn what influences the microbiome. Children taking part were even given the opportunity to create their own unique microbiome.

Fifth-class teacher at Gaelscoil Mhainistir Na Corann Baile, in Midleton, Clár Ní Néill praised the initiative.

“It was such a hands-on approach to teach the science curriculum and a unique opportunity for the students to get to see all the equipment and explore concepts that we might cover in schools sometimes, but in just a much more interesting way,” she said.

STEM co-ordinator at Gaelscoil Mhainistir Na Corann Baile, in Midleton, Sadie de Róiste, described the importance of the initiative.

“Students have been able to go outside, get involved and engaged in an immersive, interactive, child-orientated, small-group approach learning initiative,” Ms De Róiste said.

“Each of those groups is learning something new, something different, and they’re moving on, and they’re doing it in a positive, interactive way.”

Read More

Pictures: Echo celebrates its 130th anniversary 

More in this section

Garda stock Security cordon in place in Douglas following discovery of 'suspicious item' 
Gardaí in Cork seeking public's help in tracing 15-year-old's whereabouts Gardaí in Cork seeking public's help in tracing 15-year-old's whereabouts
Pictures: Echo celebrates its 130th anniversary  Pictures: Echo celebrates its 130th anniversary 
cork educationstemscience
Road reopens following three-vehicle collision in North Cork

Road reopens following three-vehicle collision in North Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more