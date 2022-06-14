Pictures: Echo celebrates its 130th anniversary 

The Echo is today celebrating its 130th anniversary and the occasion was marked by staff, past and present, at the newspaper’s headquarters this afternoon.
The first Evening Echo, as it was then known, was sold on the streets of Cork on June 14, 1892.
The Evening Echo changed from an initial three evenings per week publication 130 years ago to six times weekly, from broadsheet format to compact tabloid, but the theme of the content has remained the same — news and sport which is relevant to Cork people. That is just as true for The Echo and EchoLive.ie as it ever was.
Editor of the Echo, Maurice Gubbins said that from its beginnings in 1892, the Echo has operated on a very straightforward principle: local news for the people of Cork.
“Over the years, Echo reporters and photographers have attended the events which have mattered to Cork people, from sporting victories at local, national and international level, to election campaigns; from terrible disasters like the Whiddy explosion and the Buttevant train crash, to wonderful occasions such as the visits of President John F Kennedy and Queen Elizabeth II; and we have recorded the incredible achievements of Cork people throughout the world in sport and other spheres.
“Our news vendors still put ‘the sheet on the street’ with cries of Echo! Echo! and we deliver it to every neighbourhood.
“We like to say that we are deeply connected to every street, every club and organisation, every community in Cork.”