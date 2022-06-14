Pictures: Echo celebrates its 130th anniversary 

The Echo is today celebrating its 130th anniversary and the occasion was marked by staff, past and present, at the newspaper’s headquarters this afternoon.

Staff of The Echo celebrate 130 years on the roof of their premises at Blackpool, Cork, included are Michael Sheehan, Managing Director of The Irish Examiner & The Echo and CFO of The Irish Times Group; The Echo Editor, Maurice Gubbins; Features Editor John Dolan; Eoghan Dinan, Deputy Editor and Grainne McGuinness, News Editor. Picture Dan Linehan

The first Evening Echo, as it was then known, was sold on the streets of Cork on June 14, 1892.

The Echo Editor, Maurice Gubbins with Michael Sheehan, Managing Director of The Irish Examiner & The Echo and CFO of The Irish Times Group with Nicola Cullinane, The Echo marketing at The Echo 130th anniversary celebrations. Picture Dan Linehan

The Evening Echo changed from an initial three evenings per week publication 130 years ago to six times weekly, from broadsheet format to compact tabloid, but the theme of the content has remained the same — news and sport which is relevant to Cork people. That is just as true for The Echo and EchoLive.ie as it ever was.

Michael Sheehan, Managing Director of The Irish Examiner & The Echo and CFO of The Irish Times Group; The Echo Editor, Maurice Gubbins; Sarah Horgan, reporter; John Dolan, Features Editor; Eoghan Dinan, Deputy Editor and Grainne McGuinness, News Editor at The Echo 130th anniversary celebrations. Picture Dan Linehan

Editor of the Echo, Maurice Gubbins said that from its beginnings in 1892, the Echo has operated on a very straightforward principle: local news for the people of Cork.

Sub-editing staff Rory Noonan and Bernie Crowley and Deputy Editor Eoghan Dinan at the offices at Linn Dubh, Blackpool. Pic: Larry Cummins

“Over the years, Echo reporters and photographers have attended the events which have mattered to Cork people, from sporting victories at local, national and international level, to election campaigns; from terrible disasters like the Whiddy explosion and the Buttevant train crash, to wonderful occasions such as the visits of President John F Kennedy and Queen Elizabeth II; and we have recorded the incredible achievements of Cork people throughout the world in sport and other spheres.

Hard-working staff of The Echo including Maurice Gubbins, Editor, The Echo and Mikie Sheehan, Managing Director with colleagues from The Irish Examiner at the offices at Linn Dubh, Blackpool, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins.

“Our news vendors still put ‘the sheet on the street’ with cries of Echo! Echo! and we deliver it to every neighbourhood.

“We like to say that we are deeply connected to every street, every club and organisation, every community in Cork.”