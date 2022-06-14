Almost 90 admitted patients waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork today

Almost 90 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork today.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) 529 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country.

Some 425 of these patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 104 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is worst affected with 105 admitted patients waiting for beds.

It is followed by Cork University Hospital where 54 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the hospital's emergency department.

Elsewhere in Cork, 32 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department at the Mercy University Hospital.

Overall, 86 admitted patients are waiting for beds in Cork.

Yesterday, the INMO voiced serious concerns over the number of patients waiting for beds at hospitals around the country and said it had no choice but to consult with its members resulting from persistent hospital overcrowding which it said is not being taken seriously as a workers’ health issue by the HSE.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:“Our nurses are at the end of our tether, and they cannot provide the clinical care that is required. They are burnt out both physically and mentally and cannot continue at this pace."