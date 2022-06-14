More than 84,000 people on hospital waiting lists in Cork

As of May 26, there were 84,038 people waiting for outpatient and inpatient treatment across Cork hospitals.
The outpatient waiting list in Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) has increased by 124% over a two-year period.
The number waiting to be treated in CUMH in May 2020 was 1,274, while the number of patients awaiting outpatient appointments at the end of May 2022 was 2,859 — 66 of whom were children.
At the end of May, Cork University Hospital (CUH) had 39,125 patients awaiting outpatient appointments, 10,783 of whom were waiting 18 months or more.
The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) had 7,229 people awaiting outpatient appointments and the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) had 23,246 people waiting.
Bantry General Hospital had 1,418 people awaiting outpatient appointments while there were 3,600 people waiting to be seen at Mallow General Hospital.
Nationally there were 624,444 patients awaiting outpatient appointments as of May 26, with 138,757 people waiting 18 months or more.
Meanwhile, there were 3,055 people awaiting inpatient treatment at SIVUH at the end of May.