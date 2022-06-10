How I met my partner: A dozen years together for sweethearts

COLLEGE sweethearts that are heading down the aisle, Pádraig Rice and Aaron O’Sullivan are as enamoured with each other as they were when they met in a UCC society back in 2010.

The pair knew each other for a year before they were both elected to the UCC Societies Guild Executive which oversees, manages and funds the 100+ student societies.

Pádraig said that summer they became very close.

“We spent endless days planning events, activities, and training sessions for all the student organisers and lots of fun nights out.”

Pádraig Rice and Aaron O'Sullivan at Dublin Pride.

Aaron said the tension was palpable between them for some time before they hooked up.

“By December 2013, those around us were asking whether anything had happened between us yet because our chemistry seemed obvious to them.”

Despite the vast amount of time they were spending together, a little meddling was needed from their friends to get them to the next level.

Padraig said: “A mutual friend Ruth acted as Cupid. She told me Aaron liked me and encouraged me to make the first move.

“We had our first kiss in Freakscene that December.

“I remember saying, ‘this could be an absolute disaster or may last forever.’”

Pádraig Rice and Aaron O'Sullivan at the UCC Clubs and Socs Ball

On one of their early dates, Aaron cooked dinner for Pádraig’s birthday, something he remembers as being quite stressful due to his unskilled approach to cuisine.

“Not being a culinary whizz I made some pasta dish which thankfully didn’t turn out too badly, but needless to say was quite stressful all the same.”

Ten years on, both parties are still enjoying their lives together.

Aaron said: “We have had many an adventure and have lived together and apart at varying points, with Pádraig in Oxford for a year and then combinations of one or other or both of us being in Dublin or Cork.

“Now we are both based in Cork and it is nice being based in the same city together once again. Along the way, we campaigned for Marriage Equality and shortly will avail of that success when we get married in June.”

In terms of ‘finding the one’ Pádraig said trusting your gut is the way to go.

“If you think someone might be right for you, then make a move. Sometimes it can be tough to take that step or leap, but the risk is worth the reward.”

Aaron agreed.

“Putting yourself out there whether it is in a social context or a romantic one can be a daunting prospect but nothing ventured, nothing gained.”

Aaron also said getting out and about gives you the opportunity to meet others, which helps you hone your preferences in terms of a romantic partner.

“Find what works for you, join a sports team, try a dating app, find a book club, start a new hobby, you never know where or when you might find love!”

Padraig said he feels very lucky to be marrying his best friend, something that he was advised is the best way to find romance.

“Someone once said ‘you should marry your best friend’ and I feel very lucky that I’ll be marrying mine!”