How I Met My Partner: Voodoo magic brought Gerard and Dearbhla together

“When you know you know” is the mantra of Gerard and Dearbhla Maher who met in Cork nightclub Voodoo Rooms and now, three kids later, are still blissfully in love.

Dearbhla said her path had crossed with Gerard’s a few times, through mutual friends, but they were both always in long-term relationships. Until the May bank holiday weekend in 2015 when fate brought the pair together in Voodoo Rooms nightclub.

Ger said from the first date he knew it was something special.

“It didn’t take much convincing over the bar counter at Voodoo rooms for my arm to be twisted. The rest is pretty much history.”

Although taking some time to get around to their first kiss, the pair made up for lost time by progressing their relationship quickly.

Dearbhla said they were instantly comfortable with each other.

“Our first date was a trip to Kinsale for a walk around the Dock beach, we talked non-stop for hours. It was pretty much a whirlwind from there. That evening walking along by James Fort I had a good feeling this was it.”

Dearbhla said though teenage boyfriends and dating in her 20s she was confident pretty much instantly that Gerard would be the person she would marry, something she confidently told family and friends.

“It’s a little bizarre I know, but I guess the saying of ‘when you know you know’ really is true!”

Ger was very much on the same page.

“Not sure how or why, but I suppose when you know you know. She was everything I ever wanted in a partner, smart, funny, honest, the list goes on. It didn’t take long before I had fallen head over heels in love with her.”

The pair then got a dog called Daisy to join them and they got engaged in Inis Oirr in 2017.

“We were pretty much living together informally a week later with me staying over at his house a lot as I was living at home at the time.”

The pair moved in together after three months of dating with Dearbhla sourcing accommodation for them while Gerard was away in Canada.

“Gerard was happy to spend time with my siblings too from the very start which meant a lot to me.”

Not even crashing Gerard's lovely new car into a traffic pole could ruin the romance for Dearbhla and Ger.

Dearbhla said Gerard was more worried about her than the car.

“I will forever remember him arriving by foot at the scene of his crumpled car and telling me it was only a piece of metal and asking was I ok.”

"We got engaged in Inis Oirr in our wetsuits in June 2017 after the most gorgeous swim in the sea there.”

Now together seven years, Gerard and Dearbhla welcomed twin boys in April 2019 and a girl in April 2021.

Dearbhla said it was full steam ahead for the future.

“It’s safe to say we’ve covered a lot in seven years which is a reflection of how sure we both were, there was never any hesitating or messing around.”

Ger said Dearbhla inspires and allows him to be the best version of himself.

“She always encourages me and gives honest advice. She truly wants the best for me - that’s what I think is the most important ingredient in any relationship.” Dearbhla said Ger is the perfect partner for her and their family.

“It is a great comfort in this crazy world to know that someone has your back no matter what and that there will always be an attentive ear to listen to you.”