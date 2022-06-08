Lord Mayor officially opens new pedestrian and cycle route to Cork’s Tramore Valley Park

THE Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher has officially opened a new €850,000 pedestrian and cycle route to Tramore Valley Park via Half Moon Lane.

Funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA), the long-awaited new pedestrian and cycle access provides a safe route to Tramore Valley Park from the South Douglas Road and ensures vehicles can easily access and leave all existing properties and activities on the lane.

Works carried out as part of the Half Moon Lane Upgrade Scheme included a new signalised junction with controlled pedestrian crossings on the South Douglas Road, new uncontrolled pedestrian crossings on Half Moon Lane, new LED lighting along the length of the lane and the construction of wider footpaths on the South Douglas Road adjoining Half Moon Lane.

Works have also included new traffic calming measures, upgrading of road markings and new signage and elements of road resurfacing.

The Lord Mayor joined members of Cork Cycling Campaign and cycled from City Hall to Half Moon Lane for the official opening yesterday.

“Without doubt, this new entrance and associated safety works gives a great opportunity for the public to easily access one of the city’s major parks in a sustainable way,” Mr Kelleher commented.

Tramore Valley Park, on the site of the remediated city landfill, was officially opened in May of 2019.

Since its opening, access to the park has been from the South Link Road for vehicular traffic, with a pedestrian and cyclist entrance at the end of the South Douglas Road.

There have been repeated calls over the years for public access to the park via Half Moon Lane however, Cork City Council had concerns about the safe shared use of the road for pedestrians and cyclists entering the amenity and did not want to enable access until it had acquired the necessary funding to make it secure.

Funding has also been approved by the NTA towards the construction of a new 1 km pedestrian and cycle link including an overbridge over the N40 from Grange to Tramore Valley Park allowing another sustainable travel route to the amenity and onwards to Douglas and the city centre.

It is expected that this project will be completed next year.