Cork motorists advised to expect delays as work on public transport improvement scheme progresses 

Cork motorists have been advised to expect delays and to plan ahead as works on the ambitious MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme continue.

The latest phase of the scheme has seen works commence on Christy Ring Bridge.

Works include the upgrading of footpaths and pedestrian crossings and the installation of a two-way cycle track on Camden Quay, which will link up with the cycle lane on Mulgrave Road and Pope’s Quay.

Cork City Council has advised that to facilitate pedestrian movement while works are in progress, the traffic lanes on Christy Ring Bridge will be reduced to two lanes northbound, for a period of approximately six weeks.

Southbound lanes will remain unaffected for the period of the works which commenced today.

The MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme is aimed at improving the reliability and journey times of bus services in the city centre while also providing improved walking and cycling infrastructure along the city quays and at key streets and junctions.

As part of the scheme, the coach parking area on Patrick’s Quay is now permanently vacated to enable construction of the improvement works.

New coach facilities have been developed within a few minutes’ walk of the existing location to provide dedicated coach parking facilities.

City council states that new passenger facilities including seating, weather covered stands and passenger information, are being developed at each new location and that set down/parking facilities will be available in all areas.

Works including the re-alignment of the existing traffic lanes on Patrick's Quay, the continuation of the two-way cycle track through the junction and amendments to the traffic signals have commenced at the junction of Patrick's Quay and Brian Boru Street.

In a bid to shorten journey times for traffic heading north of the city, motorists have been able to access a new northbound lane on Brian Boru Street since April 21, which allows cars to turn right from Patrick’s Quay and continue straight on, up Summerhill North.

Elsewhere in the city as part of the scheme, works have commenced at the junction of the N20 and Devonshire Street and at the junction of the N20 and Leitrim Street, while initial works on footpaths have been completed on Clontarf Street and on the southern side of Anderson's Quay.

Works are also continuing on Pope’s Quay.

For further information see www.corkcity.ie.