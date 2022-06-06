'Urgent debate' on food security needed according to Cork TD

A CORK TD has called for food security to be made a national priority.

Cork North Central TD, Colm Burke, said an urgent national debate on food security is required that involves all stakeholders and the wider community.

“Any analysis of Irish food security must consider as a matter of necessity the production and distribution of basic foodstuffs. These include wheat and other grains for human and animal consumption, dairy and meat products, and an extensive range of fruit and vegetables,” the Fine Gael TD said.

Mr Burke said Ireland is heavily dependent on imports for a lot of food products.

“While Ireland is very good at producing dairy products and meat, we are heavily dependent on imports for all other food products. Ireland is heavily dependent on seed potato imports from Scotland which are being disrupted because of Brexit.

“In addition to the decline in commercial tillage farming, small scale family farm domestic food production has largely disappeared. To redress this decline there should be a national policy devoted to developing a sustainable food production and food culture.

“Grow Our Own Food should be a national motto and national policy. Every farm family, in particular, every household with a garden, a yard, a balcony, or even a window ledge can grow some food. Local authorities need to provide more land suitable for allotments. There should be an incentive for farmers to lease allotments to urban dwellers”

Mr Burke said developing a food culture in Ireland needs to begin at a young age.

“Producing more of our food is very much in line with a green agenda — less transport and less waste. Developing a food culture will need to begin at a young age. Many schools have begun to grow some food; this needs to be further encouraged. The basics of growing food, cooking, and preservation of food should be part of every school curriculum,” Mr Burke said

“With political, energy, and other economic uncertainties increasing and in particular the increased risk of climate change, a major rethink of Irish food production, supply, and distribution is now an urgent necessity.”