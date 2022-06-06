Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 10:47

Almost 7,000 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in Irish schools

Over two thirds of those children are attending primary schools, with the remaining 2,000 studying at secondary level.
James Cox

Figures show 6,797 Ukrainian pupils have enrolled in schools across Ireland.

Regional Education and Language Teams around the country are helping the students settle in to their new surroundings.

Dublin has the highest number of refugees enrolled in schools at 1,192 - Monaghan and Longford have the least, at 21 and 41 respectively.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has said there is space for 25,000 children in primary schools and 20,000 in post primary.

Ms Foley said she is "confident" the education system can meet the challenges of extra students.

Meanwhile, there have been 500 queries to a special help desk on access to higher education for Ukrainian refugees.

Earlier this week, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris told the Oireachtas education committee he expected this number to grow over the summer months.

