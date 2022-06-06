'Oh what a night': Riverdance dazzles at Cork's Live at the Marquee

Oh what a night . ..

I remember back in April 1994 while watching the Eurovision, being profoundly blown away by the intermission performance of what was to become one of the world’s most famous brands . . . Riverdance.

I was privileged to attend one of their performances in the Greenglens Arena soon after and while I remember the goosebumps, the hair standing on my neck, and the excitement in anticipation of the performance, I must say it was the same for me once again having gone to see Riverdance at The Marquee on Saturday night last.

We were so lucky to be sitting seven rows back from the stage and in my view was the perfect vantage point to take in all the magic which was thrown at us - and believe me there was plenty. I was delighted to be informed that one of the lead dancers was one of our own, a Cork lad by the name of John Lonergan, and was told he had been the Dance Captain for their North American Tour earlier in the year.

The show kicked off with Gerry Ryan introducing Riverdance for the first time on a backdrop to the stage along with newscasters and TV hosts from around the globe praising Riverdance, a fantastic prologue to the show.

Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show - Finale at the Marquee (Photo credit-Jack Hartin)

It was an unforgettable experience, performed so perfectly and the rhythms and dances were precise to the millisecond. The various scenes of the performances received thunderous ovations, (some standing) and I could see the odd tissue being used to wipe away tears of happiness having been touched by such a performance.

As we headed for a drink at halftime, the buzz of conversations could be picked up . . . fantastic, breathtaking, unreal, I never thought it would be this good.

Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show - Finale at the Marquee (Photo credit-Jack Hartin)

Throughout the show, there were sporadic groups of people rising to their feet dancing and clapping as if they had no other choice in the matter, such was the magic of the performance.

The show ended with a tribute to the man himself, Michael Flatley, as he appeared on a big screen — from back in the time when he played that part — behind the full cast of dancers as they closed what was for me, a fantastic performance, a fantastic night and a buzz that an entity like this had once taken over the world.