€16m development planned for northside Cork school

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, on the campus of the North Monastery, has submitted planning for a 4,600sq m extension to the school to Cork City Council in what has been described as “a vote of confidence in the northside of Cork City”.
The proposed extension comprises 25 classrooms, including 15 general classrooms and 10 specialist rooms which include a media studies rooms, two science labs, two design and communication graphics rooms, a technology room, a library and an art room.
There will also be a two-classroom special education needs unit (aonad uathachais), a 250-seater canteen and refurbishment of the existing building and PE hall, and an all-weather pitch.
Principal Dónal Ó Buachalla said that the extension is “a real vote of confidence in the northside” and said that it will make a huge difference to his students.
“It’s the first major investment in educational infrastructure on the northside in a long number of years.”