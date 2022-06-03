Approval granted for construction work to commence for school campus development in Cork

A long-awaited school campus in Cork has received approval from the Department of Education for the construction of their school campus to commence.

The Carrigtwohill Community Campus project will be the largest investment in the State’s history in a joint primary/post-primary hub.

The Carrigtwohill School Campus project includes a new post-primary facility for Carrigtwohill Community College for up to 1000 students and new 24 classroom school buildings for both Scoil Mhuire Naofa and Scoil Chliodhna primary schools.

All three school builds will also feature 3 class SEN units each.

Considerable delays have impacted the Carrigtwohill school campus development since it was first initiated several years ago.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork East Pat Buckley welcomed the news that the Department of Education has given the green light on the construction of the Carrigtwohill Community Campus.

“It is great to see that the final stage of the campus is finally going ahead. My office has been inundated with families struggling to get their children a school place and this has been ongoing for many years. There is no doubt that this will have a positive outcome for Carrigtwohill and the wider area,” he said.

Deputy Buckley paid tribute to the families in the area for their effective campaigning for the project in recent years.

“I want to pay tribute to everyone who has worked on this project so far, those who continued to campaign on this especially the families in the area."

"I would also like to congratulate the Board of Management and the students of Carrigtwohill Community College for their perseverance on this matter.

“I will continue to work to secure more primary and post-primary schools going forward as the demand for school places still outweighs supply in East Cork,” he added.

Fine Gael TD for Cork East David Stanton said the news is a ‘welcome development’ for the wider community.

“I am certain that it will be a very welcome development amongst all concerned with the three schools and with the wider community as a whole. The need for new primary and secondary school accommodation in the Carrigtwohill area has been evident in recent years and this project represents the single biggest school build undertaken by the Department of Education.

“This campus will address the numerous challenges that the individual schools have faced while ensuring the educational needs of their students into the future."

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the schools, parents, and the wider community in progressing this project to where we are. They will all now look forward to construction works beginning on-site in the very near future”, added Deputy Stanton.

A spokesperson for the Parents of Carrigtwohill Community College told The Echo they want to see work commencing ‘imminently’.

“It is good news, but we have had a few of these good news stories in the past. It is good to see movement, but our hope is that we see the sod-turning imminently. We are delighted but guarded. We want to see work commencing straight away.” 7

A spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed the construction news to The Echo:

“The Department can confirm that the letters of acceptance for three school building projects in Carrigtwohill were issued on June 1. The schools to commence construction on the Carrigtwohill schools’ campus off Station Road are Carrigtwohill Community College, Scoil Chliodhna CNS, and Scoil Mhuire Naofa NS.”