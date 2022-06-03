Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 19:23

Cork gets ready for bumper Bank Holiday weekend of events

The events taking place include the Cork City Marathon, Live at the Marquee, Cork Harbour Festival and the start of the International Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup.
A number of major events are scheduled to take place in Cork over the June Bank Holiday weekend. Live at the Marquee continues throughout the weekend with performances from Riverdance across the weekend.

John Bohane

On Sunday, June 5, the 14th Cork City Marathon will see over 12,000 runners from 100 countries pounding the pavements of Cork.

The starting gun for the full marathon and relay will fire at 8:30am on Patrick’s Street, and participants will then weave their way around the mostly flat course in the city centre, to end back where they started.

Cork Harbour Festival returned on Friday, June 2 and will continue until Monday, June 13 with over 50 events at 15 stunning locations throughout Cork City and Cork Harbour.

The festival’s programme spans on-the-water activities, history, music, art, workshops, talks and walking tours, the environment, and family events, with something for every age and activity level.

The International Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup will get underway at Musgrave Park on Sunday, June 5 and will run until Friday, June 10.

A total of 25,000 spectators, 1,100 players, 82 games, 28 teams and all from 14 different countries will participate in this historic event. It will be the largest inclusive sporting event in Europe in 2022.

Live at the Marquee continues throughout the weekend with performances from Riverdance on both Saturday and Sunday night.

The Cork senior footballers resume championship action when they entertain Mickey Harte’s Louth on Saturday afternoon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Round 1 of the All-Ireland qualifiers. This game has a 2pm throw-in.

cork festivalscork sport#live at the marquee
