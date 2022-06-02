Cork city bartender nabs top prize at inaugural whiskey cocktail comp

“A great day for the parish” is how Rory McGee described his win last week in the inaugural West Cork Irish Whiskey Cocktail competition.

The first competition of the whiskey cocktail stand-off was held in Mason on Tuckey Street where the top ten finalists battled it out to see who would take home the top prize of €1,000 and a 200 litre cask of Irish whiskey, along with a trophy.

Whiskey connoisseur and manager of The Shelbourne Bar, Rory McGee went head to head with fellow manager Mark Lonergan in the final of the competition, with Rory pipping his colleague at the post and taking home the winnings.

The event took place on Tuesday, May 24.

Speaking to The Echo, Rory said he was delighted with the win.

“These competitions are always tough, the nerves get to you, but I managed to hold it together.”

Rory used Folláin blackberry jam, along with lemon mint, sourced from The Shelbourne Bar’s rooftop garden, apple cider vinegar and elderflower liqueur along with West Cork Black Cask Irish Whiskey to create the ‘West Cork smash’.

The outright winner, the judges told Rory his drink tasted the best, looked the best, and had the best story, with a local focus and a nod to sustainability.

Working in the pub trade since the age of 14, Rory has a well-established passion for all things whiskey and worked in the Hayfield Manor hotel for a number of years before finding his way to The Shelbourne Bar.