Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 13:52

Cork city bartender nabs top prize at inaugural whiskey cocktail comp

The first competition of the whiskey cocktail stand-off was held in Mason on Tuckey Street where the top ten finalists battled it out to see who would take home the top prize of €1,000 and a 200 litre cask of Irish whiskey, along with a trophy.
Cork city bartender nabs top prize at inaugural whiskey cocktail comp

“A great day for the parish” is how Rory McGee described his win last week in the inaugural West Cork Irish Whiskey Cocktail competition.

Roisin Burke

“A great day for the parish” is how Rory McGee described his win last week in the inaugural West Cork Irish Whiskey Cocktail competition.

The first competition of the whiskey cocktail stand-off was held in Mason on Tuckey Street where the top ten finalists battled it out to see who would take home the top prize of €1,000 and a 200 litre cask of Irish whiskey, along with a trophy.

Whiskey connoisseur and manager of The Shelbourne Bar, Rory McGee went head to head with fellow manager Mark Lonergan in the final of the competition, with Rory pipping his colleague at the post and taking home the winnings.

Read More

National slow down day: Cork motorist caught driving 21km/h over speed limit

The event took place on Tuesday, May 24.

“A great day for the parish” is how Rory McGee described his win last week in the inaugural West Cork Irish Whiskey Cocktail competition.
“A great day for the parish” is how Rory McGee described his win last week in the inaugural West Cork Irish Whiskey Cocktail competition.

Speaking to The Echo, Rory said he was delighted with the win.

“These competitions are always tough, the nerves get to you, but I managed to hold it together.” 

Rory used Folláin blackberry jam, along with lemon mint, sourced from The Shelbourne Bar’s rooftop garden, apple cider vinegar and elderflower liqueur along with West Cork Black Cask Irish Whiskey to create the ‘West Cork smash’.

The outright winner, the judges told Rory his drink tasted the best, looked the best, and had the best story, with a local focus and a nod to sustainability.
The outright winner, the judges told Rory his drink tasted the best, looked the best, and had the best story, with a local focus and a nod to sustainability.

The outright winner, the judges told Rory his drink tasted the best, looked the best, and had the best story, with a local focus and a nod to sustainability.

Working in the pub trade since the age of 14, Rory has a well-established passion for all things whiskey and worked in the Hayfield Manor hotel for a number of years before finding his way to The Shelbourne Bar.

Whiskey connoisseur and manager of The Shelbourne Bar, Rory McGee went head to head with fellow manager Mark Lonergan in the final of the competition, with Rory pipping his colleague at the post and taking home the winnings.
Whiskey connoisseur and manager of The Shelbourne Bar, Rory McGee went head to head with fellow manager Mark Lonergan in the final of the competition, with Rory pipping his colleague at the post and taking home the winnings.

More in this section

Inaugural 'dad-fest' being held in Cork City on Father's Day Inaugural 'dad-fest' being held in Cork City on Father's Day
Hospital stock Almost 75,000 people on hospital waiting lists in Cork 
Depp Heard Lawsuit Johnny Depp ‘feels at peace’ following victory in Amber Heard defamation lawsuit
corkcork city centre
<p>In the first five hours of the 24-hour National Slow Down, GoSafe checked the speed of 40,917 vehicles and detected 209 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

National slow down day: Cork motorist caught driving 21km/h over speed limit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more