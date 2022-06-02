National slow down day: Cork motorist caught driving 21km/h over speed limit

In the first five hours of the 24-hour National Slow Down, GoSafe checked the speed of 40,917 vehicles and detected 209 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Examples of motorists putting themselves and others at risk include: 140km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough, Lucan, Dublin; and 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N11 Morehampton Road, Dublin 4, Dublin.

In Cork, a motorist was caught travelling 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road, Charleville.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána said: “We are asking all drivers to support our National ‘Slow Down’ Day not just on ‘Slow Down Day’ but every day. If we all slow down a little, we can make a big difference."

‘Slow Down Day’, takes place over a 24 hour period from 7am today, to 7am tomorrow.

Gardaí will also be focusing on enforcement of speed limits and other life saver offences over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.